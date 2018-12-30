Sheriff's office identifies victim of fatal crash in Johnson County

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

NINEVEH, Ind. (WISH) -- A Trafalgar man has been identified after dying in a crash in Johnson County Saturday night.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says a crash near Nineveh resulted in the death of 35-year-old Thomas Miller.

Miller was involved in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on South Nineveh Road north of County Road 600 South. That's about a mile north of the town of Nineveh and a mile south of State Road 252.

The person in the other vehicle was injured and flown to a hospital. A deputy said that person had no signs of impairment that would have caused the crash.

Neither vehicle had any additional passengers.

No information has been released regarding the cause of the crash.