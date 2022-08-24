Local

Sheriff’s office conducts ‘Operation Watchful Eye’ on Indy’s near-east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sweep of sex offenders for compliance checks on the city’s near-east side Wednesday morning.

Just after 8:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office announced the operation on Twitter and said it was taking place in the area of 10th and Rural Streets near Brookside Park.

MCSO asked people to be aware of a police presence in the area “for the next several hours” and shut down traffic in the area.

The sheriff’s office says additional details are forthcoming.

Investigators said one person was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender, a juvenile was arrested for rape and child molestation charges, and three more suspects are suspected of not being compliant following sex offense conviction.

A total of 34 compliance checks were completed.

MCSO says nearly three dozen sexual or violent offenders live within a half mile of Brookside Park. Of those, sixteen were convicted in counties other than Marion County.