‘Shining a Light’ presentation on Monument Circle honors MLK

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers can continue to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a special tribute for Black History Month.

“Shining a Light” is a vibrant light and video show that will illuminate the AES Building on Monument Circle each and every night this month.

The mission of “Shining a Light” is to celebrate pioneers on a mission to inspire humanity.

The Indiana Civil Rights Commission, a state agency that enforces civil rights laws in Indiana and investigates complaints of discrimination, selected Dr. King as a key figure to carry its message of humanity.

The ICRC worked with Downtown Indy, Innovation, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Indiana Holiday Commission to develop the light show.

“Those who walked with Dr. King were from all backgrounds and diversity. We wanted to show the same thing — to have people from all walks of life be a part of our video as we talked about humanity and what that means. Everything from ensuring people have an opportunity for education, food, and living places,” Greg Wilson Sr., executive director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, said.

In addition to Dr. King and other famous faces, you’ll also hear from some fellow Hoosiers.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, Visit Indy president and CEO Leonard Hoops, local Girl Scouts, members of the Indy-based Inner Beauty youth program, and others will share a storyline emphasizing the importance of humanity.

“A lot of the time, people just think we are Indiana civil rights, but we also want to be a part of the community to remind people how important it is to give back and to serve,” Wilson said.

You can see the presentation every night at 7:30, 8:45, and 10:15 in front of the AES Building (formerly the IPL Building) on Monument Circle.