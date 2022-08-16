Local

Shooting wounds juvenile on Indy’s near-east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile male was in stable condition after a Tuesday morning shooting on the city’s near-east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after midnight, police were called to a report of multiple shots fired at the Rowney Terrace apartments on south Riley Street. That’s just north of the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern Avenues.

Officers arrived and found a young person who had been shot. Police have not said how old he is, only that he is under the age of 18 and was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The victim and his friends were meeting with someone or a group of people in a vehicle when a fight began and a person started shooting, IMPD officers at the scene tell News 8.

Police did not provide information on any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.