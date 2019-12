INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There are only a few hours left for last-minute shoppers to get what they need for Christmas.

Fortunately, several stores across central Indiana are on your side.

The Meijer in Camby is open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. Several items are marked down.

The store has all you need from last-minute food and grocery items to the hottest toys and electronics of the season.

News 8 stopped in to find last minute items you can get for $20 or less.