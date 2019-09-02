Shots fired at officers, search for suspect underway on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in custody and a search is underway for a second suspect after shots were fired at officers on the east side.

According to police, the situation began as officers were responding to a parking incident at The Point.

After arriving at the scene, an officer was nearly hit by a vehicle. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over but it sped away and a vehicle pursuit began.

Officers also said that at some point during the chase the passenger in the vehicle began shooting at officers.

The chase ended at Gale Street where it dead-ends south of 34th Street.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and a man jumped out of the passenger seat and took off running.

A woman, who was driving the vehicle, is in custody.

IMPD said no officers were injured during the chase and shooting. Police said officers did not fire at the suspects during the chase.

The search is currently underway in the area for the armed suspect.