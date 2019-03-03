Shots fired during downtown fight, 2 taken to hospital Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Scene of fight, shots fired on March 3, 2019. (WISH Photo/Chase Sarten) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Two people were injured after a fight in downtown Indianapolis Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the fight started at approximately 2:45 a.m. at the Blu Lounge in the area of West Lousiana and South Meridian streets.

Police say shots were fired after several people got into a physical altercation. However, the two people injured did not have gunshot wounds.

Their head injuries, possibly from being hit by bottles, were a result of the fight.

One person told officers that when the fight broke out, they didn't even realize shots were fired until people started sprinting for the doors.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.