Sheriff’s office investigates after 2 men found dead inside Shelby Co. home

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies found two men unresponsive inside a home in Fairland on Sunday. Both men were pronounced dead a short time later. It's unclear what led to their deaths. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the deaths of two men found after a shots fired run on Sunday.

Sheriff’s deputies and local firefighters responded at 1:30 p.m. to a home in the 7100 block of North Christopher Lane in Fairland. That’s a mostly rural area just east of I-74, about 25 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men who were unresponsive. The Shelby County coroner was called to the scene a short time later.

Shelby County Sheriff Louie Koch said Monday that the victims were a 39-year-old man from Wanamaker and a 28-year-old man from Fountaintown.

The sheriff did not provide the names of the deceased and did not say if their deaths were connected to the initial shots fired run.

No one else was found in the home on Christopher Lane and police believe it was an isolated incident.

No other information was immediately available.