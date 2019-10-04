Shred Day preview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s time to clean out the filing cabinet and take out those unwanted documents, electronics and more.

That’s because Saturday is Shred Day.

It benefits Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. WISH-TV is a proud sponsor because it’s more than just about clearing out clutter.

Daniel Rosenberg, the director of Crime Stoppers, stopped by Daybreak Friday to discuss the event.

While the event is free, a $5 donation is requested.

Drop-off locations include:

1000 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Creekside Middle School, 3525 W. 126th St., Carmel.

Greenwood Park Mall, 1251 U.S. 31 N.

Speedway Police Department, 1410 N. Lynhurst Drive.

Lawrence Police Department, 9001 E. 59 St.

