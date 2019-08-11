Shred415 hosts free workout at Colts Training Camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Shred415 in Carmel teamed up with the Colts to host Sunrise Shred.

A free workout took place Saturday morning on the Colts City training field.

Shred415 trainer Dana Matis says the one-hour long workout is meant for everyone of all fitness levels.

Saturday morning’s workout saw everyone from beginners to members of the Colts cheerleading team.

Guests were divided into four groups and set up in relay style workouts like running, squats and push-ups.

Shred415 trainers were walking around the field ensuring proper form and safety. An on-site medic was also available for those needing extra help.

Matis told News 8 there are ways to achieve fitness at home.

“Doing a push-up and then opening up your chest on either side. You can do the push-ups from your knees as a modification, but your shoulders should be align with your chest and your core should remain engaged,” said Matis.

The first 100 attendees at the Sunrise Shred workout session received a Colts water bottle.

For more information on Shred415, click here.

