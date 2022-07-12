Local

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority celebrates centennial, honors founders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A hundred years of sisterhood culminated into a major celebration at Butler University, where it all started.

Members of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, the youngest historically Black sorority, is back home again to honor a century of service and sisterhood.

Sigma Gamma Rho was formed on Butler University’s campus in 1922. At the time, the grand dragon of the Ku Klux Klan lived right across the street, and organizers say that early resiliency is what kept this organization around for so long. They say they hope the dedication of this new plaza further solidifies that legacy.

This kind of sisterhood spans generations. Jerrie Watkins followed in her grandmother’s footsteps when she joined in 1972.

“I think the biggest tie in for me was the cohesiveness in the sisterhood,” Watkins said.

This can cause many to wonder if the seven founders envisioned it would bloom into this when they created the sorority.

“We are the only divine nine sorority founded on a predominantly white campus. That makes us unique in our founders and what they experienced because we are trailblazers,” national president Rasheeda Liberty said.

For the centennial, more than 2,000 people from 500 chapters around the country and globe are represented, an extremely different picture compared to 100 years ago.

“It’s extremely exciting that a group of women on a campus, where they weren’t the most received, people would see the need to push education,” Watkins said.

While not losing that knowledge, they are looking to the future. A newly dedicated Sigma Gamma Rho Founders Plaza is adding to the foundation with two pillars representing the past and present in the heart of Butler’s campus.

“It is the chance for us at Butler to recognize what they did. It’s something really attribute and a beacon of light moving forward,” Danko said.

The sisterhood ties for many run even deeper. Mia and her mother Debra Robertson are part of this sisterhood.

“Knowing this school is celebrating us specifically is amazing,” Mia said.

“To be able to walk in the footsteps and follow along with them, and see all of the momentous events that we’ve created it’s just an awesome feeling,” Debra said.

Tuesday’s kickoff is just the start to a week’s worth of home-again events on Butler University’s campus.