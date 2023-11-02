Sign up now for the upcoming IUL Health & Wellness cooking demonstration

The Indianapolis Urban League and IU Health are teaming up to help Hoosiers live a healthy lifestyle. They will host their 4th IUL Health & Wellness 2023 cooking demonstration next week with Chef Felicia. (Photo by Indianapolis Urban League)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Urban League and IU Health are teaming up to help Hoosiers live a healthy lifestyle. The fourth IUL Health & Wellness cooking demonstration, “The Urban Creative: Healthy Eats for Living Well,” is next week.

People in the community are welcome for an evening in the kitchen on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Indianapolis Urban League, 777 Indiana Ave.

Chef Felicia of Plate It Up Catering will show attendees multiple ways to serve rotisserie chicken salad: “on a fresh-baked croissant, wrapped in crisp lettuce, and served with fried plantains,” the Indianapolis Urban League said on Facebook.

People will also learn healthier ways to prepare classic dishes and use fresh vegetables, and tips on how to eat healthy on a budget. There will be free sample-size portions for participants to taste.

Registration is required and sign-up is available online.

The Indianapolis Urban League’s mission is to empower African Americans and disadvantaged individuals to achieve social and economic equality and improved quality of living. IUL’s health and wellness department “works to improve health outcomes and reduce health disparities through health education programs services, and referrals,” according to its website.

IU Health is a nonprofit health system that works to improve the health and quality of life of Hoosiers. IU Health has the largest network of physicians in Indiana.