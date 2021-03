Sign up to help clean up downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indy, Inc. and Indiana Sports Corp are hoping to clean up downtown before March Madness.

The organizations are planning to get to work on March 5 and 6.

If you’d like to help out, you can register to volunteer here.

The groups will meet at the south side of Monument Circle.

Meetup times are at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday March 5. The meetup time for Sunday, March 6 is at 9 a.m.