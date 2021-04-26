Local

Sikh community lays to rest 2 women killed in FedEx mass shooting

by: Demie Johnson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends said goodbye to two of the victims in the FedEx mass shooting on Sunday during a joint service for Jasvinder Kaur and Amarjit Sekhon.

The four-hour-long service began at the Shirley Brothers Funeral Home, where inside each person removed their shoes, a Sikh religious tradition.

Just after, the group made its way to a gurdwara, which is a place of worship for Sikhs. There, traditional song and prayer was practiced.

A blessing was performed, as men and women sat along the edges of the room, while in the middle, others could be seen praying.

Over the last several days, News 8 learned more about each victim. Amarjit Sekhon’s family told us she was working at FedEx to help provide for them; her husband is partially disabled. They said she lived a quiet life surrounded by family and life at the temple.

Jasvinder Kaur was a mother and grandmother who also helped to support her family.

News 8 will continue to cover each victim’s service we are invited to attend. On Monday, 19-year-old Samaria Blackwell will be laid to rest in Southport.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Magic rookie Cannady’ breaks ankle in loss to Pacers

Indiana Pacers /

The Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites, reds, gold

Entertainment /

Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic

International /

Chloé Zhao makes Oscar history, winning best director

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.