Sikh community lays to rest 2 women killed in FedEx mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends said goodbye to two of the victims in the FedEx mass shooting on Sunday during a joint service for Jasvinder Kaur and Amarjit Sekhon.

The four-hour-long service began at the Shirley Brothers Funeral Home, where inside each person removed their shoes, a Sikh religious tradition.

Just after, the group made its way to a gurdwara, which is a place of worship for Sikhs. There, traditional song and prayer was practiced.

A blessing was performed, as men and women sat along the edges of the room, while in the middle, others could be seen praying.

Over the last several days, News 8 learned more about each victim. Amarjit Sekhon’s family told us she was working at FedEx to help provide for them; her husband is partially disabled. They said she lived a quiet life surrounded by family and life at the temple.

Jasvinder Kaur was a mother and grandmother who also helped to support her family.

News 8 will continue to cover each victim’s service we are invited to attend. On Monday, 19-year-old Samaria Blackwell will be laid to rest in Southport.