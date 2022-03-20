Local

Silver Alert canceled for 10-year-old girl missing from Shelburn

UPDATE: The Indiana Silver Alert for 10-year-old Lillith Ruffner, of Shelburn, was canceled at 6:30 a.m. Sunday by Indiana State Police.

Ruffner was found at a relative’s house at around 6 a.m., according to Sullivan County sheriff Clark Cottom. Cottom says police were told early on that Ruffner had left her family’s home of her own free will.

Police do not believe Ruffner was abducted, according to Cottom, and are looking into where Ruffner was overnight.

SHELBURN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a missing 10-year-old girl.

The Shelburn Police Department said Lillith Ruffner was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Shelburn, just south of Terre Haute.

Police said Lillith is 4 feet 5 inches tall, 68 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.

Police said Lillith is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lillith Ruffner, contact the Shelburn Police Department at 812-268-4308 or call 911.