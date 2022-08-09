Local

Silver Alert canceled for 13-year-old boy missing from Avon

UPDATE: Indiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert issued for Shane Hommel. The alert was canceled Tuesday at 3:44 p.m.

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy missing from Avon. That’s 11 miles west of downtown Indianapolis. His name is Shane Hommel.

Hommel was last seen Monday just before 5 p.m. Police say he was wearing a red shirt that says “American Boy”, blue shorts, and black tennis shoes. They also say he may be riding a red bicycle.

Hommel is 5 feet tall, 70 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.