Local

Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old boy missing from Brownstown

(Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

LATEST: Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer said on Friday night that Nicholai returned home and was unharmed.

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy missing from Brownstown, Indiana. That’s about 72 miles south of Indianapolis. His name is Nicholai Schrader.

Schrader is 5 feet and 3 inches tall. He is 105 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen Friday at 8:17 a.m. wearing a black jacket with a hood and red lettering on the front. He was also wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Police believe he’s in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding whereabouts should contact Jackson County Sheriff Department at 812-358-2141 or 911.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Actress Anne Heche in critical condition following fiery car crash

Entertainment /

Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children

National /

Indiana reports 11,822 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in previous week

Coronavirus /

CDC: 68 monkeypox cases in Indiana, 7,510 in US

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.