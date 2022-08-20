Local

Silver Alert canceled for 17-year-old girl and an 18-day-old missing from Anderson

LATEST: According to the Indiana State Police, “Silver Alert 117-2022 issued on Saturday, August 20, 2022 on Priceless Velez has been cancelled as of Saturday, August 20, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.” The Anderson Police Department confirmed the Velez’s were found safe.

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 17-year-old girl and her infant 18-day-old son missing from Anderson since Friday.

Priceless and Sincere Velez are believed to be in danger.

Priceless was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing an unknown shirt and gray pants, carrying a gray backpack and orange bag.

Sincere weighs five pounds, the Silver Alert says.

They were both last seen at 3 p.m. Friday, the Silver Alert says.

Anyone with information on Priceless and Sincere Velez was asked to call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.

Anderson is about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.