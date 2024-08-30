Silver Alert canceled for 24-year-old woman missing from Richmond

UPDATE: At 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Indiana Silver Alert provided the following update: Silver Alert 083-2024 issued on Friday, August 30, 2024 on Ladaya Plashae Carpenter has been cancelled as of Saturday, August 31, 2024. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247. No word on whether Ladaya was found.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ladaya Plashae Carpenter, a 24-year-old Black female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white rag on her head with a pink shirt and black shorts.

Ladaya is missing from Richmond, Indiana, which is 72 miles east of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at 3 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Ladaya Plashae Carpenter contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or 911.