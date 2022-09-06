Local

Silver Alert canceled for 69-year-old man missing from Danville

A photo of 69-year-old Charles Adkins, of Danville, for whom a Silver Alert was issued on Monday, September 5. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

UPDATE: Indiana State Police have canceled the Silver Alert for Charles Adkins Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued at 11:30 p.m. Monday for a 69-year-old man missing from Hendricks County.

Charles Adkins was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Danville. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Adkins was described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and 176 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon issued a news release with added information. Adkins reportedly left his home in the 1100 block of East County Road 350 North, about a mile south of the unincorporated community of Maplewood, on foot about 7:15 p.m. He may possibly be confused. He may be carrying a machete-style knife although he’s not believed to be a threat. Adkins may have sought shelter overnight in a barn or outbuilding in the area.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-745-4052 or call 911.