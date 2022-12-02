Local

Silver Alert canceled for 69-year-old man missing from Shelbyville

LATEST: “Silver Alert 179-2022 issued on Thrusday, Decmeber 1, 2022, on William Larson has been cancelled as of Thursday, December 1, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-5108.”

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 69-year-old man missing from Shelbyville.

William Larson was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was described as 6 feet and 198 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Shelbyville Police Department says Larson was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday while wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans, and driving a silver 2018 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate 151ADS.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-5108 or 911.

Shelbyville is 32 miles southeast of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.