Silver Alert canceled for 75-year-old man missing from Bloomington

UPDATE: In a press release sent at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana Silver Alert provided the following update: “Silver Alert 078-2024 issued on Wednesday August 21, 2024, on Larry Wayne Henderson has been cancelled as of Wednesday August 21, 2024. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781.” No word on whether Henderson was found.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Larry Wayne Henderson, a 75-year-old white man who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has silver hair with blue eyes, was last seen wearing a black shirt with the phrase, “That’s too much bacon said no one ever -Bob Evans.” Henderson drives a silver 2010 Jeep Patriot SUV with Indiana license number ZZE988.

Larry is missing from Bloomington, Indiana, which is 49 miles southwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Larry Wayne Henderson contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or 911.