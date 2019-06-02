Silver Alert canceled for 79-year-old Greenwood man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Provided Photo/ISP)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Greenwood man last seen Saturday afternoon.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of David Sutton, 79.

Police describe Sutton as a white male, 5-feet-8 tall, 238 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, driving a maroon 1941 Plymouth Sedan with Indiana license plate number 115ATX.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sutton's whereabouts, contact the Johnson County Sheriff's Department at 317-346-6336 or dial 911.