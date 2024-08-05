Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Silver Alert canceled for 84-year-old missing from Columbus

Stephen Lewis (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

LATEST: Columbus Police Department said on social media, “UPDATE: Stephen has been located and is safe. Thank you for the concern, shares, and help.”

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — An 84-year-old man is missing from Columbus, and may be in extreme danger and require medical aid, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued at 7:50 p.m. Monday.

Stephen Lewis was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday.

He was described as 5 feet 10 inches, and 155 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a gray sweater, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Want to live longer and...
Health Spotlight /
Simon Property Group’s 2Q profits...
News /
Child dies after found unresponsive...
Local News /
Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old...
Local News /
US recession fears climb; IU...
I-Team 8 /
New ACL repair surgery heals...
Health Spotlight /
Indy man sentenced to 62...
Crime Watch 8 /
Harris’ whirlwind running mate search...
Election /