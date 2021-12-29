Local

Silver Alert canceled for missing Richmond teenager

LATEST: Indiana Silver Alert says the alert issued Wednesday on David Burton has been canceled as of Wednesday. For more information on this cancellation, please call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department is trying to find 16-year-old David Burton. Burton was last seen Christmas night at 10:40 p.m.

Burton is 6’3″ and 300 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. When last seen, he was wearing blue scrubs.

If you know where he is, contact Richmond police at 765-983-7247 or 911.