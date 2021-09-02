Local

Silver Alert canceled for missing Rushville man

LATEST: Silver Alert 125-2021 issued on Thursday, September 2, 2021 on Jerry Stark has been canceled as of Thursday, September 2, 2021. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at 765-932-2931. News 8 called the sheriff’s department to find out whether Stark was found safe, but the department’s dispatch center declined to immediately provide that information, sending the call to Sheriff Allan Rice’s voicemail.

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Rushville man.

Indiana State Police say Jerry Stark, 79, of Rushville, was last seen Wednesday around 11:15 a.m.

Stark is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 208 pounds. He has brown/bald hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, green shorts, and blue Skechers sneakers.

He was also driving a silver 2010 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a black camper shell and Indiana plate TK696MIE.

Stark may be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Stark’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rush County Sheriff’s Office at 765-932-2931 or 911.