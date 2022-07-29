Local

Silver Alert canceled for 19-year-old Logansport man

(Photo provided/Logansport Police Department)
by: Tony Brunenkant
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Indiana State Police have canceled the Silver Alert for Nicodemus Smith at 10:06 a.m. on Friday.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Nicodemus Smith, a 19-year-old man from Logansport.

The Logansport Police Department describe Smith as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, brown hair, with blue eyes. He was last seen Thursday around 5:30 p.m. driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla with Indiana registration BUP928.

Smith is missing from Logansport, which is 77 miles north of Indianapolis. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical asssistance,

If you have any information on Nicodemus Smith, contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Falling screen hits 2 dancers on stage at Hong Kong concert

International /

What a recession could mean for you

National /

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ July 29, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: The Tevin Studdard Show

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.