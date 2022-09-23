Local

Silver Alert cancelled for 34-year-old man missing from Plainfield

A photo of Marcus Evans. A statewide Silver Alert for Evans was issued on September 23, 2022. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

UPDATE: Indiana State Police cancelled the Silver Alert for Marcus Evans around 12:40 p.m. Friday. Police say he was found safe.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a 34-year-old man missing from Hendricks County.

Marcus Evans was last seen at around 12:30 a.m. leaving a home in the 1800 block of Wedgewood Place in Plainfield.

Plainfield police said on Facebook that Evans has a cognitive disorder and requires care. Police believe he may be traveling to the west side of Indianapolis.

Evans was described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and 145 pounds with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Aeropostale hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

People living in Plainfield’s Devonshire neighborhood were asked to check their home camera systems for any footage of Evans.

Anyone with information was asked to contact please contact Hendricks County Communication Center at 317-839-8700.