Silver Alert declared for 19-year-old missing from Columbus

Cristian Embree-Cavazos. (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Cristian Embree-Cavazos, a 19-year-old white male, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark gray Spiderman hoodie with red logo, khaki pants, and black tennis shoes.

Cristian is missing from Columbus, Indiana, which is 46 miles south of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at 10 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.  

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Cristian Embree-Cavazos contact the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department at 812-379-1650 or 911.

