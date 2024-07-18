Silver Alert declared for 19-year-old missing from Greensburg

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Mia Wilson, a 19-year-old Asian female who is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, has brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink top, black skirt, and blue and green Nike shoes.

Mia is missing from Greensburg, Indiana, which is 47 miles southeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, July 17 at 6 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Mia Wilson contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.