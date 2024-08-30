Search
Silver Alert declared for 24-year-old woman missing from Richmond

Ladaya Plashae Carpenter. (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ladaya Plashae Carpenter, a 24-year-old Black female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white rag on her head with a pink shirt and black shorts.

Ladaya is missing from Richmond, Indiana, which is 72 miles east of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at 3 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Ladaya Plashae Carpenter contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or 911.

