Silver Alert canceled for 83-year-old man missing from Kokomo

UPDATE: The Indiana Silver Alert for James Umbarger has been canceled, Indiana State Police said Friday in a release.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the disappearance of James Umbarger, an 83-year-old white male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has grey hair with brown eyes, and drives a white with blue top 2000 Cadillac Deville with an Indiana license plate UWJ534.

James is missing from Kokomo, Indiana, which is 50 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 2 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on James Umbarger’s whereabouts contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7199 or 911.