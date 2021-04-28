Local

Silver Alert declared for 86-year-old woman

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old woman, according to the Indiana State Police.

The alert was issued early Wednesday morning for Bonnie Parker.

Police say Parker, who is missing from Lebanon, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on April 27.

Photo of Vicki Alleman. (Provided Photo/ISP)

She is described as a white woman who is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Parker is believed to be with her daughter, 57-year-old Vicki Alleman. Alleman is a white woman who is 5’6″ tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Both Parker and Alleman were last spotted in silver 2006 Honda Odyssey with Indiana plate 815DTZ.

Parker is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical care.

Anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts should contact the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department at 765-483-3377.