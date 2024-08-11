Silver Alert declared for missing 3-month-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacob Moneus, a 3-month-old black male who is 1 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 13 pounds, has black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a black bird on it and a diaper.

Jacob is missing from Lafayette, Indiana, which is 63 miles northwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Saturday, August 10at 12 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Jacob Moneus contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.