Silver Alert declared for missing Fishers teen

Kimber Bowles was last seen on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo Provided/Indiana Silver Alert)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 17-year-old from Fishers.

Kimber Bowles was last seen Nov. 15 at 9:10 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Bowles is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 112 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen carrying a pink backpack while wearing a dark T-shirt and dark pajama pants.

Anyone with information about Bowles should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1282 or 911.