Silver Alert for 89-year-old man from Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was declared late Tuesday afternoon for an 89-year-old man missing from Carmel.

The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jack Hufford, an 89-year-old man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 155 pounds. He has white hair with blue eyes. Hufford was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and driving a light green 2007 Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate reading SUO805.

Hufford was last seen on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Carmel is 23 miles north of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Jack Hufford, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.