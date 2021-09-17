Local

Silver Alert: Greensburg boy, traveling with mom, believed to be in danger

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for an 8-year-old boy and his 34-year-old mother who are missing from this city in Decatur County.

Ryan Turner and his mother, Alicia Turner, were last seen about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Greensburg Police Department. The boy is believed to be in danger.

Alicia was termed in the Silver Alert as Ryan’s “non-custodial mother.” She was described as 5-feet-11 and 276 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ryan was described as 4-feet-8 and 55 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen in a gray 2017 Jeep Compass with Indiana paper plate of P162542.

Anyone with information should call the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.