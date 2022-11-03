Local

Silver Alert canceled for 12-year-old girl missing from Attica

LATEST: Indiana State Police say, “Silver Alert 166-2022 issued on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 on Hannah Shelton has been cancelled as of Wednesday, November 2, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Attica Police Department at 765-793-2449.” No word on whether Hannah was found safe.

ATTICA, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 12-year-old girl missing from the Fountain County city of Attica.

Hannah Shelton was believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical help.

The girl was last seen at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday while wearing a blue fleece hoodie and black leggings.

She was described as 4 feet 7 inches and 80 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Hannah was asked contact the Attica Police Department at 765-793-2449 or 911.

Attica is about a 90-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.