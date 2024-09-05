Search
Silver Alert issued for 13-year-old boy missing from Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 13-year-old Treyce Cunningham. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Thursday for a 13-year-old boy missing from Henry County.

Treyce Cunningham was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kennard, which is 41 miles east of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Police described Cunningham as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an Army veteran hat, a blue t-shirt with a monkey graphic on the front, blue jeans, and white high-top sneakers.

If you have any information on Treyce Cunningham, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 765-529-4901 or 911.

