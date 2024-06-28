Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old Logansport boy, son of former Colts player

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Peru is investigating the disappearance of Bryson Muir, a 14-year-old black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 185 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing an orange Under Armor shirt and blue jeans.

Bryson is missing from Logansport, Indiana which is 78 miles north of Indianapolis, He was last seen on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 7:53 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Bryson is the son of former Colts player Daniel Muir. State police say Bryson was last seen on Sunday, June 16, leaving his grandmother’s house in Ohio with his mother, Kristen Muir. Bryson and his mother were going to drive back to Logansport, but when Ohio police stopped the vehicle, he was not inside.

Earlier today, Daniel and Kristen Muir had agreed to bring their 14-year-old son Bryson to meet with ISP investigators at the Peru Post. The agreement was to meet at 12:00 p.m. At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Muirs backed out of that arrangement which signaled an unwillingness to cooperate.

If you have any information on Bryson Muir, contact the Indiana State Police Peru at 765- 513-9907 or 911.