Silver Alert canceled for 14-year-old missing in Lafayette

UPDATE

Steven Kalbaugh has been found safe, WLFI reports.

PREVIOUS

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 14-year-old boy missing from Lafayette.

Steven Kalbaugh is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kalbauigh is described as 5-feet-10 and 175 pounds wit brown hair with light brown highlights and blue eyes. He was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Thursday wearing no shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s office at 765-423-9321 or 911.