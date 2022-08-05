Local

Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old boy missing from Brownstown

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy missing from Brownstown, Indiana. That’s about 72 miles south of Indianapolis. His name is Nicholai Schrader.

Schrader is 5 feet and 3 inches tall. He is 105 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen Friday at 8:17 a.m. wearing a black jacket with a hood and red lettering on the front. He was also wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Police believe he’s in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding whereabouts should contact Jackson County Sheriff Department at 812-358-2141 or 911.