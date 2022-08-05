Local

Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old boy missing from Brownstown

(Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy missing from Brownstown, Indiana. That’s about 72 miles south of Indianapolis. His name is Nicholai Schrader.

Schrader is 5 feet and 3 inches tall. He is 105 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen Friday at 8:17 a.m. wearing a black jacket with a hood and red lettering on the front. He was also wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Police believe he’s in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding whereabouts should contact Jackson County Sheriff Department at 812-358-2141 or 911.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Man faces 40+ years in prison for Muncie murder

Crime Watch 8 /

Rested Newgarden seeking IndyCar lead at home in Nashville

Sports /

IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide

Crime Watch 8 /

Funeral arrangements announced for US Rep. Jackie Walorski

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.