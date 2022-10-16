Local

Silver alert issued for 16-year-old girl missing from Marion

by: Daja Stowe
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Marion, who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

Chyanne Hawkins was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday in Marion. That is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Hawkins is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and135 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing tan glasses, a black jacket, blue shorts and seen leaving in a gray Nissan 4 door with partial Indiana license plate of 924.

If you have any information on Chyanne Hawkins, contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or 911.

