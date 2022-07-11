Local

Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old girl missing from Crawfordsville

Melanie Quigg (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 16-year-old girl missing from Crawfordsville, Indiana State Police say.

Melanie Quigg was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Quigg was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the girl was asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 765-362-3300 or 911.

Crawfordsville is 51 miles northwest of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Greenfield Police Department holds active shooter training at Greenfield-Central High School

Local /

7th case of monkeypox in Indiana, CDC says

Indiana News /

Storm chance tonight, near average temps and dry through midweek

Weather Blog /

Florida Python Challenge encourages people to remove Burmese pythons, protect Florida Everglades

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.