Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old girl missing from Muncie since Aug. 9

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a 16-year-old girl missing from Muncie since Aug. 9.

Haylee Cummings is believed to be in danger.

Cummings was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 7 a.m. Aug. 9 while wearing a light-colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers, and checkered Vans shoes.

Indiana State Police also issued a Silver Alert for Cummings in mid-January. The police canceled that Silver Alert on Jan. 26.

Anyone with information on Cummings was asked to call the Muncie Police Department at 765-716-9852 or 911.

Muncie is about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.