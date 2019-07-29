Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old Mooresville girl

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Macy LeeAnn Morgan. (Provided Photo/ISP)

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl missing from Mooresville.

Macy LeeAnn Morgan was last seen Friday morning and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police describe Morgan as a white female, 5-feet-6 and 190 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with the words “CLEAR WATER” on it and possibly black jeans.

Anyone with information about Morgan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-3434 ext.8 or dial 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: