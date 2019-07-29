Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old Mooresville girl

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl missing from Mooresville.

Macy LeeAnn Morgan was last seen Friday morning and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police describe Morgan as a white female, 5-feet-6 and 190 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with the words “CLEAR WATER” on it and possibly black jeans.

Anyone with information about Morgan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-3434 ext.8 or dial 911.