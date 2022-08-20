Local

Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old girl and an 18-day-old missing from Anderson

Priceless Velez and infant son, Sincere Velez (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Alexis Mitchell
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 17-year-old girl and her infant 18-day-old son missing from Anderson since Friday.

Priceless and Sincere Velez are believed to be in danger.

Priceless was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing an unknown shirt and gray pants, carrying a gray backpack and orange bag.

Sincere weighs five pounds, the Silver Alert says.

They were both last seen at 3 p.m. Friday, the Silver Alert says.

Anyone with information on Priceless and Sincere Velez was asked to call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.

Anderson is about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

