Silver Alert issued for 22-year-old Columbus man

State police on May 4, 2019, issued a Silver Alert for Timothy Cohee Duckworth of Columbus. (Provided Photo/ISP)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) -- State police on Saturday night issued a Silver Alert for a 22-year-old Columbus man believed to be in extreme danger or to require medical assistance.

Timothy Cohee Duckworth, 22, was last seen at 1 a.m. Friday and is missing from Columbus, Indiana.

Police describe Duckworth as a white male, 5-feet-8 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, wearing a shirt and pants with no shoes.

Anyone with information about Duckworth is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or dial 911.