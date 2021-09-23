Local

Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old missing from Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 23-year-old woman missing from Mooresville.

Madelyn Miller is believed to be in danger and may require medical help, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says.

Miller was described as 5-feet-7 and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, jeans, and white shoes, and driving a tan 2003 Chevrolet Impala car with Indiana license plate 944RVI.

She was last seen at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.