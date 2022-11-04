Local

Silver Alert issued for 24-year-old man missing from Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Sliver Alert has been issued for a 24-year-old man missing from Zionsville. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Police say Bernard Caillouet is 5 feet and 11 inches tall. He’s 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he was last seen Saturday around 7 p.m. wearing glasses, a gray zip-up jacket, black pants, and brown ankle high boots.

Caillouet is missing from Zionsville which is about 16 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.